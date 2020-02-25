Indigenous protesters have blocked the main entrance to the International bridge in Sault Ste. Marie, but the bridge is still open.

Protesters supporting the Wet'suwet'en blockades in B.C. set up on the Huron Street entrance to the bridge Monday afternoon.

That was just hours after another solidarity protest by Mohawks in Tyendinaga in southern Ontario was taken down by police.

The truck entrance to the bridge off of Carmen's Way in downtown Sault Ste. Marie has now been open to all traffic heading to the United States.

Drivers coming into Canada from Michigan are asked to take the Queen Street West exit.

Sault Ste. Marie Police advise that Huron Street is closed between Queen Street West and Albert Street West for the protest.