Sault Ste. Marie driver charged with dangerous driving causing death
Sudbury

A 20-year-old Sault Ste. Marie man is facing a charge of impaired driving and dangerous driving causing death.
Sault Ste. Marie Police say the accused was arrested on Nov. 9 and charged with impaired operation causing death and dangerous operation causing death. He was held for bail court. (Yvon Theriault/Radio-Canada)

City police say the charges stem from a June 26 collision on Peoples' Road.

The accused was driving a vehicle that collided with a cyclist — and the 48-year-old cyclist later died of his injuries in hospital.

Police allege the accused's ability to operate a vehicle was impaired by drugs, and speed was a factor in the crash.

