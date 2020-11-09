Sault Ste. Marie driver charged with dangerous driving causing death

A 20-year-old Sault Ste. Marie man is facing a charge of impaired driving and dangerous driving causing death.

City police say the charges stem from a June 26 collision on Peoples' Road.

The accused was driving a vehicle that collided with a cyclist — and the 48-year-old cyclist later died of his injuries in hospital.

Police allege the accused's ability to operate a vehicle was impaired by drugs, and speed was a factor in the crash.