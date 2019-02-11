1 dead after downtown fire in Sault Ste. Marie
Fire crews in Sault Ste. Marie says one man is dead following a fire in the downtown area.
Cause of death still under investigation
On Sunday around 11:20 p.m., crews were called to a fire at 89 Hudson Street.
As a result of the fire, a 60-year-old man was taken to hospital and later died. The cause of his death and the source of the fire have not yet been determined.
Roads in that area remain closed.
An investigation is ongoing.
