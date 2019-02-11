Fire crews in Sault Ste. Marie says one man is dead following a fire in the downtown area.

On Sunday around 11:20 p.m., crews were called to a fire at 89 Hudson Street.

As a result of the fire, a 60-year-old man was taken to hospital and later died. The cause of his death and the source of the fire have not yet been determined.

Roads in that area remain closed.

An investigation is ongoing.