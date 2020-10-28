The founder of the junior hockey club, the Soo Greyhounds, is being remembered.

Angelo Bumbacco has died at the age of 88. He served in many capacities over the years with the club — at one time as part owner.

Hounds president Tim Lukenda says Bumbacco was warm-hearted, but also competitive.

"Angelo has been involved in hockey in northern Ontario for decades and involved with the Soo Greyhounds since their inception, and was very responsible for a lot of the great players we've had wear the Soo Greyhound jersey over the years," he said.

Lukenda notes Bumbacco persuaded Wayne Gretzky to join the junior team and was instrumental in getting him assigned the number 99.

Over the course of his lengthy time around the game, he scouted for the Detroit Red Wings, Chicago Blackhawks, Pittsburgh Penguins, New York Rangers and 2004 Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning.

"Angelo Bumbacco's contributions to our league and the game of hockey cannot be overstated," said OHL Commissioner David Branch in a statement.

"He was a legend within the hockey community and his accomplishments were punctuated by his care of the game and the players who played it."