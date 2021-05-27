Police in Sault Ste. Marie are investigating a hit-and-run collision that killed a pedestrian early Thursday morning.

A woman was walking on Second Line West at Brunswick Avenue and was struck by a vehicle at around 6 a.m. ET, they said.

She sustained significant injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or who may have dash-cam or video surveillance of the area, to contact city police at 705-949-6300.

