A northern Ontario city is looking for trained workers to fill hundreds of jobs.

Local officials in Sault Ste. Marie say they've set their eyes on the city of Oshawa, where about 2,600 autoworkers are expected to lose their jobs.

General Motors has announced it will shut down the Oshawa Assembly Plant by the end of the year.

Sault Ste. Marie's deputy chief administrative officer Tom Vair says the city is looking to fill about 300 jobs, about 250 of them with Algoma Steel.

He says they plan to reach out to the GM employees who will be out of work to highlight the benefits of moving to the northern city.

Vair says it is part of an effort to attract young people, skilled workers -- and "Saultites" -- to a city that is aging.