Sault Ste. Marie snowmobile driver dies in crash with pick-up truck

One person is dead after a collision between a snowmobile and a pick-up truck northeast of Sault Ste. Marie.

OPP were called to the collision on Highway 556 near Ranger Lake on Sunday, about 5:30 p.m.

Police say the 40-year-old operator of the snowmobile, from Sault Ste. Marie, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The victim's name has not yet been released, and an investigation is underway by the coroner, the Ontario Forensic Pathology service and police.