The counting of votes continues in Sault Ste. Marie, one of a dozen ridings across the country that are still too close to call after Monday's federal election.

As of Wednesday morning, Liberal incumbent Terry Sheehan was ahead of Conservative challenger Sonny Spina by 55 votes, slightly more than the 41-vote margin at the end of election night.

Elections Canada says it has some 2,300 mail-in and special ballots still to count and hopes to have a final result by the end of the day Wednesday or Thursday.

Sheehan, who has been a Member of Parliament for six years and was a city councillor before that, says it's been a bit stressful waiting to find out the final score.

"I've won by landslides and I've won by very small margins. And, each and every vote counts. And you know, that's what we do. And I have a wonderful team that worked very, very hard and we had a great campaign," he said.

"I'm so pleased with the ideas, the thoughts that people have shared with me, their ideas for growth, continued growth. And, you know, I'm just a better person for it."

This election is a rematch of sorts. In 2019, Sheehan beat Spina by 2,800 votes.