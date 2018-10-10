Two people from Sault Ste. Marie have been convicted under provincial animal welfare legislation after a dog in their care was found with a beach-ball sized mass.

Kevin Hanka, 28, and Robin Hanka, 28, were convicted for failing to provide adequate and appropriate medical attention.

An investigation was conducted in September 2017 after a report of concern about the welfare of the dog, according to the Ontario SPCA.

An OSPCA officer attended the Hanka's residence and found the female, Boxer-type dog was dragging a large tumour-like mass, hanging from its hind end.

The OSPCA says orders were issued to have the animal examined by a veterinarian.

The dog was found to have a 4.3 kilogram vascular mass on its anus, which had sores on the surface from dragging on the ground.

The veterinarian also found the dog was in overall poor condition, and was suffering from dermatitis and ear infections.

The OSPCA says the mass was removed in surgery and the dog has since recovered from its other health conditions.

This female, Boxer-type dog was found to have a large, beach ball-sized vascular mass on its anus. The dog also had dermatitis and ear infections. (Ontario SPCA/Supplied)

Kevin Hanka was sentence to 12 months probation and is required during that time to have any animal in is his care examined by a veterinarian every six months.

He also must follow any treatment recommendations identified by the veterinarian.

Robin Hanka was ordered to pay a fine of $632.

"Letting a dog suffer like this is never an option, especially when the physical ailment is so obvious," Lynn Michaud, senior inspector with the OSPCA, said in a media release.

"If you find yourself in a position where you are unable to provide your pets with the medical attention or general care they require, contact the Ontario SPCA or your local humane society to discuss your options."

Anyone who suspects a case of animal cruelty is asked to contract the OSPCA or local police.