When Craig Morrison was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a little-known and incurable cancer of the plasma cells, it didn't come as a complete surprise.

A retired Canadian Border Services employee, Morrison had known for more than 20 years that there was a possibility he would develop the disease. In 1993, during a routine physical, his doctor noticed an unusual protein in his blood and began monitoring him closely.

Twenty-three years later, there was a change in his blood work. After undergoing a series of tests, including a bone marrow biopsy, Morrison was diagnosed with myeloma.

He underwent extensive chemotherapy and a stem cell transplant and, after a long and challenging recovery, Morrison's cancer was declared in remission. He is currently receiving maintenance treatment to keep the cancer at bay.

"I feel so grateful to be alive…so lucky to have access to different drugs which wouldn't have been possible a few years ago," he said.

On Sunday, Morrison and his family will be participating in Myeloma Canada's 10th annual Sault Ste. Marie Multiple Myeloma March.

The 5km event has been modified to be in compliance with COVID-19 physical distancing measures. Participants are encouraged to hold their own walk in their respective neighbourhoods at the same time, which starts at 10 a.m.

Morrison and his fellow "marchers" have set their goal to raise $20,000.

"I want to do my part in the fight against myeloma," Morrison said.

"The best way I know how, is to help fund research that will, I hope, find a cure sooner than later."

The cancer affects nine new Canadians every day, Myeloma Canada reports.

The principal investigator at the Algoma District Cancer Program says research so far has produced promising results over the past two decades.

"In fact, for the first time, there's a cure in sight," Dr. Silvana Spadafora said.

"[But] we can't afford to let the current situation stop the progress we've made and put vulnerable people living with myeloma at risk, which is why it's more crucial than ever to invest in research and find a cure."

Now that his condition is stable, Morrison, 61, has been able to resume his favourite pastimes like golf, exercise, and daily walks with his wife. He says he considers himself to be "extremely lucky" to continue having a "good quality of life."

The Multiple Myeloma March, Myeloma Canada's flagship fundraiser, is now in its 12th year. Sault Ste. Marie is one of 33 communities across the country to be included in this year's event.