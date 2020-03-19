The City of Sault Ste. Marie says it's taking additional steps to continue providing essential services, while protecting the health and safety of city staff and the community during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Starting on Friday until at least April 6, a number of municipal services will be changed.

All city facilities in Sault Ste. Marie, including the Civic Centre, will be closed to the public. That includes the economic development and tourism services offices. Those can be reached by e-mail or by phone.

Transit is running but only offering service for those who require essential transit only. The city says passengers should enter and exit through the rear door, except those with accessibility needs who can still access the front door.

The landfill in Sault Ste. Marie is only for essential services only. Payment on site can only be done through debit or pre-approved credit as cash won't be accepted. Waste and recycling collection are not impacted.

People can apply for building permits or make bylaw inquires, but have to do so by phone or online.

The clerk's department is closed, but cemetery, funeral services and urgent marriage licence applications can be processed by phoning the city.

"The city is committed to taking the appropriate measures to protect the health and safety of our staff and the community at large and we will continue to follow the advice of public health experts, while making sure to provide essential services," mayor Christian Provenzano said.

On Tuesday, Algoma Public Health announced the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in that area. A woman in her 50s tested positive after travelling to the United States. Health officials say she's currently at home recovering in self-isolation.