Police in Sault Ste. Marie say they are seeing a spike in the number of calls regarding possible drug overdoses.

They note that city and provincial officers have attended more calls between May 28 to June 11, at various locations throughout the area.

A total of seven people have died during this time. And they believe an opioid overdose may have contributed to the death of the individuals.

Meanwhile, OPP in Cochrane are investigating a suspected drug overdose that happened in that community yesterday. They are reporting a 34-year-old person was found unresponsive and later died at the scene.

Sault police are asking the public to be aware of the early warning signs of an opioid overdose. These symptoms may include drowsiness, slow heart rate, trouble breathing, clammy cold skin, and trouble walking or talking.

They are also asking friends and family members of people known to use illicit drugs to inform themselves about the availability and use of Naloxone. Naloxone is a safe medication that temporarily reverses the effects of opioids.

"If you suspect someone is overdosing, and you are unsure of what they have taken, you will do no harm by giving naloxone. Side effects are extremely rare," police stated in a news release.

"As we navigate through this pandemic, it is important to protect yourself and support each other," said Allison McFarlane, a public health nurse at Algoma Public Health.

"To prevent the spread of COVID-19 when responding to an overdose, it is recommended to wear a non-medical mask or face covering, wear the non-latex gloves provided in your naloxone kit, and provide chest compression only CPR. And all of us can help by learning more about the issue and knowing how to connect someone to support services if a friend or loved one reaches out."