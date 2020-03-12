Sault Ste. Marie's civic centre is being named after one of the city's best known leaders.

The city's municipal building will now officially be known as the Ronald A. Irwin Civic Centre.

Born in Sault Ste. Marie, Ron Irwin held a number of positions in the community, including school trustee, city councillor, and mayor of Sault Ste. Marie from 1972 to 1974.

He was a member of Parliament from 1980 to 1984 and from 1993 to 1997.

Irwin served as the minister of Indian Affairs and Northern Development, as ambassador to Ireland and consul general of Canada in Boston.

He was made a member of the Order of Canada in 1975 and awarded the Sault Ste. Marie Medal of Merit in 1999.

Irwin is now 83 years old but according to Sault Ste. Marie city councillor, Matthew Shoemaker, he hasn't slowed down.

"He's not retired. He's more involved, more knowledgeable about the issues, more active on campaigns than anyone I've encountered," said Shoemaker.

"He is one of a kind," said Shoemaker, adding that Irwin is getting the recognition he deserves.

"It's an important recognition, it's a big recognition to rename our civic centre but he's certainly deserving of it," said Shoemaker.