Sault Ste. Marie makes bid for Canada Water Agency
City engaged with more than 200 community members for input on federal bid
Sault Ste. Marie wants to be the home for a new federal government agency that could create at least 100 full-time jobs in the community.
The city is making the case that it would be the ideal location for the new Canada Water Agency, which would improve freshwater management across the country.
Kathleen Heymans, the city's business development manager, said the agency would expand on existing expertise built around freshwater management in Sault Ste. Marie.
To make its business case, the city has partnered with an organization called the Lake Huron Collaborative.
Together they have engaged with more than 200 community members to gather feedback and showcase Sault Ste. Marie's existing expertise around freshwater management.
"We have an amazing geography right at the centre of the Great Lakes and fairly central across Canada," said Elaine Ho-Tassone, a part-time faculty member at Algoma University and the Lake Huron Collaborative's project coordinator.
"There's a lot of local expertise as well all across academia, business and at the policy level."
Ho-Tassone said Sault Ste. Marie's location, tucked between Lake Superior and Lake Huron, makes it ideal for more research and policy making focused on freshwater management.
She added the city has also built strong relationships with local First Nations and can draw on Indigenous knowledge around water management.
She said support from the community has been "overwhelming" based on feedback from the information sessions.
Heymans confirmed Regina is also in the running to host the new agency. But she said she was not aware of other cities that have made a bid.
Both Heymans and Ho-Tassone said they are confident Sault Ste. Marie has a strong chance of being the chosen city.
Heymans said Sault Ste. Marie's location, along with a strong level of community engagement and existing research facilities in the city, make it a strong candidate.
"And I think that those three things together make us highly competitive for the Canada Water Agency location," she said.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?