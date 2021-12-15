Sault Ste. Marie wants to be the home for a new federal government agency that could create at least 100 full-time jobs in the community.

The city is making the case that it would be the ideal location for the new Canada Water Agency, which would improve freshwater management across the country.

Kathleen Heymans, the city's business development manager, said the agency would expand on existing expertise built around freshwater management in Sault Ste. Marie.

To make its business case, the city has partnered with an organization called the Lake Huron Collaborative.

Together they have engaged with more than 200 community members to gather feedback and showcase Sault Ste. Marie's existing expertise around freshwater management.

"We have an amazing geography right at the centre of the Great Lakes and fairly central across Canada," said Elaine Ho-Tassone, a part-time faculty member at Algoma University and the Lake Huron Collaborative's project coordinator.

"There's a lot of local expertise as well all across academia, business and at the policy level."

Ho-Tassone said Sault Ste. Marie's location, tucked between Lake Superior and Lake Huron, makes it ideal for more research and policy making focused on freshwater management.

She added the city has also built strong relationships with local First Nations and can draw on Indigenous knowledge around water management.

She said support from the community has been "overwhelming" based on feedback from the information sessions.

Elaine Ho-Tassone, seen here along a stream in Thessalon, is the coordinator of the Lake Huron Collaborative. The collaborative is working with the city of Sault Ste. Marie to make a bid for the federal government's new Canada Water Agency. (Supplied by Elaine Ho-Tassone)

Heymans confirmed Regina is also in the running to host the new agency. But she said she was not aware of other cities that have made a bid.

Both Heymans and Ho-Tassone said they are confident Sault Ste. Marie has a strong chance of being the chosen city.

Heymans said Sault Ste. Marie's location, along with a strong level of community engagement and existing research facilities in the city, make it a strong candidate.

"And I think that those three things together make us highly competitive for the Canada Water Agency location," she said.