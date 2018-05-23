Police in Sault Ste. Marie are looking to hire more officers, because the chief says they sometimes don't have enough people to properly protect the city.

Hugh Stevenson was before city council Monday night, requesting a 4.59 per cent budget increase.

Most of that will go to hiring four more police officers, which after the three hired last year, will bring the force up to 142.

Stevenson says currently about a dozen police officers are off on leave, another half-dozen are unable to respond to 911 calls, while they are seeing more and more resignations and expecting a surge of retirements in the next few years.

He says this comes as violent crime is up 80 per cent in Sault Ste. Marie, with four murders, four attempted murders and 36 arsons this past year.

"When we take a crime scene, we have to process it for three or four days, a lot of evidence, a lot of interviews, they're extremely expensive to the budget. And they take people. And that taxes all your people," Stevenson told council.

"We had a number of weekends when the association will advise us 'Chief, we didn't meet compliment this weekend.' That means we don't have enough based on our collective agreement to police."

Meanwhile, police in Greater Sudbury are asking taxpayers for a 5 per cent budget hike so they can hire 24 more officers.

After spending over $2 million on COVID response in 2022 and over $7 million in 2021, Algoma Public Health is asking for no more city taxdollars for 2023. (Algoma Public Health )

The Art Gallery of Algoma is asking Sault Ste. Marie city council for $340,000 this year, a 19 per cent increase over last year.

However, Sault Ste. Marie taxpayers won't pay a nickel more for public health in 2023.

The Algoma health unit is not asking for any increase in property taxes, although its budget did jump 10 per cent last year and 8 per cent the year before.

Acting medical officer of health Dr. John Tuinema says the health unit expects to spend about $900,000 less this year, largely due to a scaled back COVID response, which cost over $2 million last year and over $7 million in 2021.

He says some of that money will now be redirected to the other things Algoma Public Health does.

"For about a third of a price of a daily cup of coffee, residents can confidently eat at restaurants and drink from public drinking water sources without fear of disease," Tuinema told city council Monday.

Meantime, Public Health Sudbury and Districts is seeking a 3.17 per cent budget increase, following a 7 per cent jump in 2022.