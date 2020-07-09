After months apart, a northern Ontario woman is finally able to make plans for when she'll be able to see her partner again.

Joyce McComiskey lives in Sault Ste Marie Ontario, Ont. while her partner, Tony Kucharczyk, lives just a short drive away in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan. Since the borders closed in March because of the pandemic, the pair has been separated — and left wondering when they would be able to see each other again.

"We were left month to month with a new 30 day rollover and a new 30 day rollover, with … no hope of a timeframe," McComiskey said.

But now, she's feeling some relief and optimism. The federal government recently announced an expanded list of exemptions, for people able to enter the country — among those, people, like Kucharcyk, who are in a committed, long term relationship with a Canadian citizen or permanent resident. Spouses were already able to enter the country.

McComiskey says the changes are a "huge win," for her family, and others separated from loved one.

"For our family, it does mean we have something to look forward to, he will be able to come home at Christmas."

Sudden upheaval

McComiskey and Kucharcyk have been dating since early 2019, and prior to the pandemic, McComiskey says she gave little thought to the fact that they live in two different countries.

She says they saw each other almost every day, with the pair and McComiskey's teenage daughter splitting time between their two homes.

We don't want the borders open, we just want to be together. — Joyce McComiskey

When she and her daughter returned to Canada in mid-March just before the borders closed, McComiskey says she never imagined they would remain closed for so long.

While they live in two countries, Joyce McComiskey says she, her daughter Delaney, and her partner Tony Kucharczyk function as a family of three. (Submitted by Joyce McComiskey)

She says the separation has been stressful for everyone.

"We're going through all of the other pandemic adjustments that every Canadian has had to go through, but we're doing it without that third member of our family."

'So thankful'

After four months of separation, and no end date in sight, McComiskey and Kucharcyk were able to reunite in July, when McComiskey flew via Toronto to Detroit — the only way she was able to enter the country.

She says the cost, full day of travel to get there, and two weeks of self isolation afterwards were worth it, to be able to spend time together.

"For a moment it felt normal," she said.

The federal government's recent announcement came as a huge relief. While they won't see each other right away, the family is able to start planning for Kucharcyk to come to Canada at Christmas. The required 14 days of self isolation means he'll have to use all of his vacation days, McComiskey said.

Even though Christmas will be spent in isolation, McComiskey says she's "so thankful."

She hopes improvements with testing may eventually "evolve to a shorter quarantine time," but for now, she says her family has no problem with the requirements.

"We don't want the borders open, we just want to be together. And we don't want to be together and put anybody else at risk."