Wade Seguin of Sault Ste. Marie identified as victim in fatal ATV crash

Ontario Provincial Police have identified the man who died in a single ATV crash north of Sault Ste. Marie.

Single ATV crash happened Sunday night

Police continue to investigate after a man was killed in a single ATV collision north of Sault Ste. Marie. (Dave Chidley/CBC)

Police say the deceased is Wade Seguin, 57, of Sault Ste. Marie.

He had been driving his machine on Robertson Lake Road north of the city when the crashed happened. Police say Seguin was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation is ongoing.

