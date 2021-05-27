Ontario says it's improving addiction and mental health services in Sault Ste. Marie by supporting the relocation of the Residential Withdrawal Management program.

The program was moved to Sault Area Hospital as a temporary measure following a fire and a flood at the original site in 2020.

The province says a dedicated site, not yet announced, will better meet the needs of people in Sault Ste. Marie and its surrounding region, and will provide a community-based facility and access to 20 community residential withdrawal management beds, four more than what is currently available at the hospital. It will also have key services including close observation, monitoring medical support and education about substance use.

Sault Ste. Marie Mayor Christian Provenzano says today's announcement is an important step.

"The opioid epidemic has had a dramatic and negative effect on our community in a number of different ways, most disconcerting is the loss of life," he said.

"This will continue until the health care infrastructure available in our community to support people who need addiction, withdrawal and recovery services is commensurate to the need."

The province and the hospital say they are "actively working together to expedite the early stages of planning, including identifying staffing and space needs."

Timelines for design and construction have not been determined yet. The site has been selected, but won't be announced until plans are firmed up.

The province says it will give Sault Area Hospital up to $343,000 per year in operational funding to support the future site and improve access to addiction treatment services in the community.

Sault Area Hospital president Wendy Hansson says they are looking forward to the change.

"This program enhancement has been long sought in our community and will improve access to much-needed addictions care," she said.