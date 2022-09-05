One seriously injured in Sault Ste. Marie shooting

Police in Sault Ste. Marie are investigating a shooting that left one victim with serious injuries.

In a statement released Monday morning, Sault Ste. Marie Police Services said shortly before 4:00 a.m., officers responded to reports of gunfire in the 100 block of Albert Street.

On scene, they found a victim suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries, police said.

Community members are urged to avoid the area to allow first responders to focus on the scene.

More to come.