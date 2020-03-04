Skip to Main Content
Protestors lift International Bridge blockade in Sault Ste. Marie
Sudbury

Indigenous protesters who were blocking an entrance to the International Bridge in Sault Ste. Marie have taken down their blockade.

Protesters showing solidarity with Wet'suet'en hereditary chiefs

Protesters blocked the main entrance to the International Bridge in Sault Ste. Marie on February 24, following the taking down of a rail blockade in Tyendinaga earlier in the day. (Facebook )

The group, supporting the Wet'suwet'en blockades in B.C., set up on the Huron Street entrance to the bridge Feb 24.

The International Bridge remained open, as cars and trucks were able to use alternate entrances.

The bridge was only closed for a couple of hours last week for a water ceremony, held on the border between Ontario and Michigan.

