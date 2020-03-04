Indigenous protesters who were blocking an entrance to the International Bridge in Sault Ste. Marie have taken down their blockade.

The group, supporting the Wet'suwet'en blockades in B.C., set up on the Huron Street entrance to the bridge Feb 24.

The International Bridge remained open, as cars and trucks were able to use alternate entrances.

The bridge was only closed for a couple of hours last week for a water ceremony, held on the border between Ontario and Michigan.