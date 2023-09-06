Sault Ste. Marie, Ont. police officer killed in a motorcycle crash

A Sault Ste. Marie, Ont. police officer died in a motorcycle crash on Tuesday.

Const. Orrette Robinson was driving home on his motorcycle after working an overtime shift and was involved in a collision at the intersection of Lyons Avenue and Farwell Terrace, the Sault Ste. Marie Police service said in a press release.

The driver of the other vehicle did not require medical attention.

"Our hearts are heavy. Orrette served our community with pride and dedication. He loved interacting with youth while out on patrols," said Chief Hugh Stevenson, in a press statement.

"He was sworn in as an officer in August 2021 after being the first Sault Ste. Marie Police Service member to be named class valedictorian at the Ontario Police College. Our hearts and support go to his family, friends, and colleagues. We thank all emergency responders for rendering assistance at the scene of the collision. Orrette will be missed."

Orrette joined the police service after serving nine years as an officer with the Jamaica Constabulary Force.

He was 36 years old.

The Ontario Provincial Police are investigating the collision, which happened around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 5.