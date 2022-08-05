Sault police investigating two deaths, fire

Sault Ste. Marie Police are investigating two deaths on Goulais Avenue.

According to a news release from Sault Ste. Marie Police, fire crews were called Friday morning to the 100 block of Goulais Avenue.

One person was found in a driveway and taken to hospital where they were later pronounced deceased.

Another victim, found inside the residence that was on fire, was also taken to hospital where they were pronounced deceased.

The cause of death of the two people remains under investigation, but police confirm gun shots occurred.

They believe this was an isolated incident and that two victims were known to each other.

Police are asking residents to avoid the area around Goulais Avenue as fire crews continue to work to put out the fire.

More to follow.