A Sault Ste. Marie boy, 17, is facing several charges following an incident on March 1.

A spokesperson with the Sault Ste. Marie police said the boy pointed a replica airsoft firearm at a person known to him, and later that same day committed the alleged assault.

On March 8, officers executed a search warrant at the boy's residence, where they subsequently found the accused and four replica airsoft firearms.

Some airsoft guns, designed to resemble real firearms, are illegal in Canada.

The accused is being charged with sexual assault, pointing a firearm and possession of a dangerous weapon. He was held for bail court.