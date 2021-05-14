Dr. Lucas Castellani, an infectious control specialist with the Sault Area Hospital, said an extension of the provincial lockdown orders – in effect until June 2 – is a good thing.

"We still have to see some decanting of the burden of our health care facilities before we can see sort of things opening up more broadly," Castellani said.

"We haven't seen enough people vaccinated yet. We're getting there. We're seeing more people having their first dose and more and more people getting their second dose, so we're getting there, but we're not quite there yet."

Premier Doug Ford extended the lockdown orders – in place since April 8 – after the rise in the number of variants across the province.

Part of the challenge for politicians, Castellani said, will be finding a balance between reopening facilities and keeping the spread of the virus in check.

"The more that we get vaccinated, the sooner you can start thinking about contemplating opening up safely," he said. "We now have to start thinking about outdoor amenities and ensuring that people can get outdoors and do things safely so that they're not as fatigued."

Castellani said allowing even small gatherings outdoors might help relieve some of the lockdown fatigue people are feeling.

"Like anything in medicine and science and pandemics, nothing's a perfect thing," he said. "And when we say the transmission in outdoor settings is low, it's low."

"It's not zero, but it's low."

As infection rates decline, Castellani said the risk of outdoor transmission will be low enough that people can safely do the "right thing" outdoors.

"I think we've educated the public enough to know what to do when they're outdoors to minimize the risk," he said. "So I personally think that we can start allowing folks to do things a little bit sooner than is being recommended."

As for the state of the hospital and its influx of COVID-19 patients from southern Ontario, Dr. Castellani said the Sault has been fortunate.

"Our hospital hasn't been having to face the same struggles as southern Ontario," Castellani said. "We've had a few folks that have had to make their way up here or been transferred up here for care for COVID. And that's certainly been the case. But it hasn't been that many."

"And as numbers are declining because of the public health measures in southern Ontario, they've been slowing down transfers, which is a good thing. So we really haven't, fortunately, faced the struggles that other places have."

Border control?

Border control, a topic Premier Ford has accused the federal government of being lax on, shouldn't be the primary focus of the Algoma district right now, Castellani said.

"I don't think they're our biggest concern right now," he said. "A majority of the variants in the world are already here. So travel into our countries is not as big of a deal in some sense."

But he does think it's important to keep in mind the dynamic between Sault Ste. Marie and its cross-border twin, Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan.

"Once we get to a point where the numbers are reduced to a certain degree, we don't want to turn into a place that sort of has an escalation due to travel cases," he said.

"But is it the right tactic to really focus on that right now? Probably not, but it is something we do have to keep in mind," he said.

The number of essential workers that travel back and forth between the two countries could be a concern, but recent trends in community transmission haven't suggested it's driving cases.

"At some point during the pandemic Sault Michigan and Michigan itself was escalating with cases," he said. "And we did not see that escalation here. So it must be said that the border does matter, but I don't know as much as it's being touted right now."