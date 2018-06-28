Sault police officer charged with sexual assault

A 59-year old Sault Ste. Marie police officer has been arrested and charged with one count of sexual assault, Sudbury police said in a press release Thursday.

The officer's name will not be released until the information is sworn to court.

He has been suspended with pay, as per the Police Services Act, since the investigation began.

According to the release, police in Sudbury were asked by the Sault Ste. Marie Police Service to investigate the allegation, "to protect the integrity of the investigation."

In a written statement, Sault Police Chief Hugh Stevenson said he expects officers to conduct themselves with "the utmost integrity."

"We have faith in the judicial system that will consider all of the evidence available. We hold our responsibility to public trust, accountability and transparency in high regard," Stevenson said.

"We are committed to excellence in our community and we expect the same commitment from our members. As the matter is now before the Courts, I am not in a position to comment any further at this time."

No further information about the incident was made available, but police say the victim was not a police officer and the alleged incident occurred while the officer was off-duty.

The accused will appear in court in Sault Ste. Marie on July 30 to answer to this charge.