As Canada loosens border restrictions, Michigan tourism group remains concerned about risk

As Canada's government prepares to loosen regulations on border crossings, a tourism organization in Sault Ste. Marie, Mich., says there may still be risk in letting people travel freely.

Fully vaccinated Canadians and permanent residents will be able to enter Canada and not need to quarantine starting July 5, Ottawa announced Monday.

But Linda Hoath, executive director of the Convention and Visitors Bureau in Sault Ste. Marie, said although she's eager to see the borders reopened, there is some risk as COVID-19 cases in the state outnumber those in neighbouring Ontario.

"I think we all worry about that," Hoath said. "I would worry about our neighbours. Hopefully we wouldn't give them anything.

"Hopefully, we could give you vaccine. Wouldn't that be nice?"

Ottawa's news comes as provinces have hit key vaccination targets — with more than 75 per cent of eligible Canadians with at least one dose, and over 20 per cent with two.

According to officials, those entering Canada will need to show documents proving they received doses of the vaccines approved in Canada at least 14 days prior to entering.

The easing does not apply to foreign nationals. Ottawa said Friday it would continue existing restrictions at the Canada-U.S. border for at least another month, until July 21.

"At this time, the government of Canada continues to strongly advise Canadians to avoid non-essential travel," said Public Safety Minister Bill Blair.

Linda Hoath is the executive director of the Convention and Visitors Bureau in Sault Ste. Marie Michigan. (Facebook: Linda Hoath)

In Chippewa County, Mich., where Sault St. Marie is located, about 46 per cent of its 37,000 people have had at least one COVID-19 shot, with almost all of them fully vaccinated.

In Ontario's Algoma District, only 17 per cent have had both shots, but 65 per cent of people have had their first vaccine and are waiting on a second.

Hoath estimates some businesses in Sault Ste. Marie get one third of their customers from the Canadian side of the St. Mary's River.

"I think there's a lot of praying going on," she said. "We really would like to get them loosened up and moving forward. We've all been talking about it, how we miss our neighbours."

Travellers must sign in to ArriveCAN app

Government officials said travellers must electronically submit COVID-19-related information to the government's ArriveCAN app before arriving, meet the pre- and on-arrival test requirements, be asymptomatic and still have a suitable quarantine plan.

"Final determination regarding exemptions is made by a government representative at the border based on the information presented at the time of entry into Canada, which is why a quarantine plan is still required," said a statement.

If they are approved, travellers won't have to quarantine or take a COVID-19 test on day eight. Those arriving by air would also not be forced to stay at a government-authorized hotel, and non-vaccinated children or dependent adults travelling with them would be exempt from the hotel stay.