Sault Ste. Marie is looking to make more money selling beer and popcorn to hockey fans, by lowering the prices.

City council voted Monday night to have staff consider so-called "fan friendly" pricing at the GFL Memorial Gardens.

Sault City councillor Matthew Shoemaker says it's a big trend in the big sports leagues and could mean more money in city coffers.

"I understand that our concessions have in fact been increasing their profits year over year. I'm thinking this is a way to kind of supercharge that revenue increase and raise even more revenue," he says.

Concession revenue may be on the rise at the Memorial Gardens, but the rink still loses about $700,000 per year.

Council hopes the prices on hot dogs and pop will be adjusted in time for next hockey season.

In general, buying snacks is cheaper in the Sault than it is for fans of their hockey rivals in Sudbury.

Right now, a large popcorn goes for $4.40 at Memorial Gardens, while it's $6.75 at Sudbury Arena. A slice of pizza is $3.10 for a Soo Greyhounds fan, but at a Sudbury Wolves supporter pays $5.50.

The concessions in the Sault are by the city, while at the main rinks in North Bay and Sudbury it's the OHL hockey team that has the contract for that business.