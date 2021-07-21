Sault Ste. Marie to host 100 fire evacuees from North Spirit Lake First Nation

Sault Ste. Marie is the latest city to provide shelter to people from northwestern Ontario displaced due to forest fires.

It will host about 100 evacuees from North Spirit Lake First Nation.

In a statement, the city says Indigenous Services Canada is covering the costs of the evacuation.

The City of Sault Ste. Marie's emergency management division is dealing with the logistics for the duration of the stay with help from the Canadian Red Cross and three levels of government partners.

"I would like to thank these organizations for their incredible hard work and compassion in organizing this evacuation," said Malcolm White, chief administrative officer (CAO) for the City of Sault Ste. Marie.

"This is a very traumatic time for members of the North Spirit Lake community and we have taken the necessary precautions and preparations to provide support and safe accommodations," he said.

"Making them feel comfortable and welcome during this time is a priority for the city and the emergency management partners."

In total, more than 2,500 northwestern Ontario residents have fled their homes. They are staying in emergency accommodations across the province, including Sudbury, Kapuskasing, Cochrane and Timmins.