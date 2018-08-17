The Sault Area Hospital is losing its long-time president and CEO.

The board has announced Ron Gagnon is departing to take the same position at Grand River Hospital in Kitchener-Waterloo.

He first oversaw the amalgamation of two hospitals into the Sault Area Hospital in 2002 accomplished on budget and ahead of schedule while he was vice-president of finance.

Gagnon has served in the top job since 2006.

He says he's proud of the people he has worked alongside citing their passion for providing quality care during challenging financial times.

Gagnon says their achievements include facing those financial challenges head-on.

"We've now had seven years consecutively of balanced or better financial results and at the same time we've grown services," he said.

"So last week we just performed our first cardiac angioplasty case."

Searching for a replacement

Other services include bringing radiation treatment to patients in Algoma through a partnership with Health Sciences North in Sudbury.

Gagnon says whoever takes the job of president and CEO after him will have his or her hands full.

"Ongoing financial challenges as well, I think, from a societal standpoint of how we continue to deliver high-quality care with less resources."

He says he is looking forward to testing his skills at a bigger hospital in an area where the population is rapidly expanding.

The Sault Area Hospital Board of Directors is currently developing plans to secure a new CEO and find an interim appointment.