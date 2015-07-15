The Sault Area Hospital is teaming with a company to pilot wearable technology much like Fitbit or Apple watches, except it's being used in undergarments.

The technology, called Skiin, is by Myant Inc., a Toronto-based company.

"The difference really is the presentation of the product. It's a garment," said Dr. James Chan, director of innovation with the northern Ontario hospital.

Clothing options include underwear, T-shirts, bras and chest bands that can monitor heart rate, body temperature, sleep patterns and activity levels.

Skiin wearable technology from Myant Inc. comes in four undergarment options: underwear, bras, T-shirt and a chest band. The technology will be piloted at the Sault Area Hospital. (Myant Inc.)

Chan said the garments are paired with an app to monitor users' health information.

"You'll be wearing this technology instead of having it on your wrist."

The technology will help anyone interested in improving or monitoring their health.

"But really I think our pilot project is directed toward vulnerable populations, as well as Indigenous populations and women in particular."

2,500 wanted for pilot project

Myant says on its website that the Skiin Sault Ste. Marie program is in partnership with the Ontario government. The company says wearing a Skiin-connected garment allows user to "communicate with your loved ones and practitioners in a new way — connecting to collaborative care while achieving your health and wellness goals."

Chan said the Sault area is a good location to pilot the technology because of its proximity to rural and remote communities.

"The product itself has a lot of value for people who live in smaller communities where they want to do remote care monitoring, and can't always easily make it to a large centre where they could visit a hospital or a clinic."

The pilot project is free for participants, and set to run for 18 weeks.

About 500 people have already signed on, but Chan said the goal is to get 2,500 participants.

Myant says pilot project subjects and a member of their care circle can try the special clothing at no cost, normally a $600 value.

Participants can also choose which type of garment they want to use.

The product will also be researched at nearby Algoma University, for functionality, usability and effectiveness.

"We're working on it now so that we'll understand how practitioners, health providers, physicians and others will be able to use that information to advance health care," Chan said.