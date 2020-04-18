Sault Area Hospital health care worker tests positive for COVID-19
The Sault Area Hospital says a health care worker there has tested positive for COVID-19.
Algoma Health Unit reports 12 cases of virus in its coverage area
This is the twelfth case reported by the Algoma Health Unit.
In a statement sent out Saturday morning, the hospital said the worker was tested following the development of symptoms, and they are currently in self-isolation at home.
The hospital added it's working closely with the health district to ensure proper precautions are being taken to prevent the virus from spreading to family and friends, including contacting the people who may have been affected by the case.
As of April 17, health units in the northeast region are reporting 126 cases, with three deaths.
