Sault Ste. Marie police arrest 2 in homicide

The Sault Ste Marie Police Service says they've arrested and charged two people in connection with the shooting death of a 44-year-old man last week.



Police said officers responded to gunshots in the area of Caledon Street last Thursday around 6:00 p.m. They found the man in critical condition, suffering from a gunshot wound.



The victim is identified as John David Jamieson.

He died later in hospital.

Police said in order to preserve the integrity of the investigation, they can't yet identify the accused nor release what the charges are.

They added that this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to public safety