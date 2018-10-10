Sault man arrested with $5K in illicit drugs, sawed off shotgun and other weapons

A Sault Ste. Marie man is facing multiple charges after being found in possession of illicit drugs and multiple weapons, including a sawed off shotgun.

Sault police say officers observed the 51-year-old man, who had an outstanding arrest warrant, in the downtown area on Saturday evening.

The man fled on foot when he was approached by the officers, but was apprehended a short distance away.

The man was taken into custody and found to be in possession of a number of drugs including cocaine, crystal methamphetamine and fentanyl powder, with an estimated street value of $5,281.

Police say the man was also in possession of a sawed off shot gun, ammunition, a knife that opened with centrifugal force and a set of brass knuckles.

The man has been charged with two dozen offences including possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon and possession of a prohibited firearm.

Police say he will be held for bail court.