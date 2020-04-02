COVID-19 fraud on rise, Sault police say
Police in Sault Ste. Marie are warning the public about the increase of scams during the COVID-19 pandemic.
'Fast tests', suspicious emails aren't what they claim to be, police say
The OPP's Sault detachment say that fraudsters are taking advantage of people concerned about the virus.
According to police, some of the common scams to be on the watch for are:
- Private companies offering 'fast' COVID-19 tests for sale;
- Fraudulent and deceptive online ads offering cleaning products, hand sanitizers and other items in high demand;
- Malicious email campaigns that capitalize on the public's fears about COVID-19,
- Door-to-door offering fake decontamination services;
- Fraudsters may urge you to invest in hot new stocks related to the disease.
Police add that people concerned about potential scams can research the latest at www.antifraud.ca.
People should also get their latest health information at the Public Health Agency of Canada or the World Health Organization.
If you think you or someone you know has been a victim of fraud, please contact the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501 or report online at www.antifraudcentre.ca.
