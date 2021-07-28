A lawn sign in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont. The group Sault Climate Hub is one of many across Canada promoting the Raise the Alarm event on July 29, at 5 p.m. when people are asked to make noise to demand governments take action with the climate emergency. (Sault Climate Hub Facebook page)

An environmental group in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont. is asking supporters to stand up and take action against climate change today in a campaign called Raise the Alarm.

The Sault Climate Hub is an affiliate of Climate Reality Canada.

"We're really in a climate emergency now and we have to demand greater action on climate change," said Tobin Kern, a member of the Sault Climate Hub.

He says they want people to take five minutes at 5 p.m. today, July 29, to raise the alarm on climate change. This could include putting up a poster or a sign or making noise about the issue.

"Really, we need to move on this."

"We're hoping to grab the attention of the public to make the climate change [issue], a broader part of everyday discourse," Kern said. "But also we want the attention of every level of government."

"We haven't made the headway that we should, and that's demanded by this climate emergency," Kern said. "We want to raise awareness and hopefully that will translate to greater action through government."

Sault Climate Hub is encouraging people to take photos and share them on social media, with the hashtag #CanadaIsOnFire, #RaiseTheAlarm or #ClimateEmergency.