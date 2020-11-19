If you're going to the Sault Area Hospital, a bandana for a mask isn't going to cut it. The hospital has changed its mask policy, asking people to wear medical-grade masks.

"Any patient that comes to the institution and does not have a medical mask or is not wearing a medical mask, we're going to offer one for them to wear, rather than the homemade or cloth masks that they're wearing in the community," said Lucas Castellani, an infectious disease specialist and the medical director of infection prevention and control at the Sault Area Hospital.

There have been many recommendations around masks in the last few months, and he says they've seen some people not wearing adequate substitution-type masks, like single-layer bandanas or masks that don't quite cover their nose properly.

"So what we've decided to do was make it simple and and offer a medical mask, which would be reasonable protection for both the wearer and the rest of the folks that are in our institution, including patients who are fairly vulnerable," Castellani said.

"So that we can make sure we're doing the best we can to protect our patients and our workers here at the hospital."

The Sault Area Hospital is changing it mask policy as the pandemic continues. They are recommending people at the hospital being wearing medical masks, which are non-woven and provide better protection than woven masks. (Shutterstock/Harry Wedzinga)

Castellani says different materials have different barriers to pathogens, and non-woven materials are superior.

"Which is something you usually get in the medical or surgical masks, but not always something you can get in cloth masks, especially if it's single-layer, where there's lots of holes or pores in them, which allow the virus to get through potentially, or other pathogens."

Not going to 'confront people'

He stressed that they understand not everyone can wear a medical mask for various reasons.

"And so we do our best to make the recommendation. But we're not going to force people to wear the medical masks. So at this point in time, we're mostly providing a strong recommendation in favour of that for our visitors."

Castellani says people are, for the most part, understanding and accepting that recommendations change.

"We're not going to confront people to the point where we're going to make them uncomfortable. This is a strong suggestion and we're going to do our best to make it as comfortable for the patients or visitors as we can," he said.

"Giving that information to our patients and visitors, I think people become a little more accepting. I have to applaud our screening team and the folks doing that job because they put a lot of effort and work into it. And they're really doing their best to make sure that everyone feels comfortable and safe when they're coming into our hospital."