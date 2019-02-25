For the second time in her career as a writer, Sarah May is diving into Sudbury's dark past.

The author has penned her second book, called Unsolved Sudbury: Missing. Murdered. Unexplained.

It shines a light on the cases of eight Sudbury women who have been killed or have disappeared.

May said she was inspired by the story of Pam Harvey, the Parry Sound woman who moved to Sudbury but ended up involved with a biker gang. Harvey disappeared in 1978.

"I felt that she didn't have any media coverage at the time and I felt that her story had disappeared from our community," May said. "I wanted to bring her story and the story of the seven other women out there again for a new audience."

Renee Sweeney was killed while working in a Sudbury video store. A suspect was recently charged after 20 years. (Supplied)

May's book comes as one of Sudbury's most notorious cases, the murder of video store clerk Renee Sweeney, reaches a conclusion of sorts. A suspect in the killing was arrested in December 2018.

May said she also knows the family of disappeared teen Megan Pilon, a 15-year-old who was spotted up to a year after she was reported missing.

Both of those cases have been helped along by social media, May said. Police have been able to keep the stories alive while they search for answers.

The older cases, like that of Harvey, were a challenge of a different sort. Without a heavy presence on social media, May said she relied on information given by family members and combing through old newspaper articles.

"The families...feel like the police have let them down," May said. "And since it's been now decades since their child went missing there's not a lot of other resources out there. So if someone's able to get that story out again that's a good thing."

She also said the media's portrayal of the incidents in earlier years had a different approach, too.

"Newspaper releases from even 10-20 years ago were written a lot differently than they are nowadays," May said "Lots of detail, naming names. We don't have that kind of detail now."

May is holding a book launch on March 7 at Little Montreal, which is coincidentally the birthday of Pam Harvey. She would have been 64 years old.