As preparation for the annual Santa Claus parade in downtown Sudbury continues, police are focusing on a message of safety.

The parade will take place on Nov. 16. The theme this year is "Superhero Christmas."

Organizer Marueen Luoma says it will start with a viewing party at the TD Trust parking lot before the parade starts at 5:30 p.m. Fireworks will be showcased before the main event starts.

"We've extended the route by a block," she said. "That's because of the crowds last year."

Luoma says the event usually draws about 30,000 people.

"For me, it's certainly the kick-off to the Christmas seasons," she said. "But I think it's more than that. The best part is it's all ages."

Maureen Luoma with Downtown Sudbury is the organizer of the parade. (Jan Lakes/CBC)

With that many people gathering in one place, keeping everyone safe is a priority.

Sergeant Tim Burtt with Sudbury police says the big message is to be safe.

"It's going to be a fun night. Kids are excited. Parents are out there having a good time," he said.

"Please stay on the sidewalks. Don't go on the roadway and have a good time."

Two years ago, three officers in Sudbury were hurt while trying to stop someone who was driving a dirt bike erratically through the parade. In the end, the parade had to be shut down.

Last year, just a week after the Sudbury parade, a four-year-old girl from Yarmouth, Nova Scotia was killed when she fell under a float and was run over.

Burtt says last year in Sudbury, there were a couple of points when they had to stop the parade because too many people had moved onto the road.

Tim Burtt is a sergeant with Sudbury police. (Jan Lakes/CBC)

"The floats were trying to turn, and people were out on the road and we had to tell everybody to get off the road and people sometimes don't hear us," he said.

"I can be pretty loud but it wasn't that helpful and I had to have two or three officers come out and essentially do a push back and have everybody get off the road so the parade could continue."

Burtt says 31 officers from a number of police forces as well as auxiliary officers will be in the area for the parade.