Every year, folks of all ages look forward to the annual Santa Claus Parade in their hometown.

This weekend, three communities in northeastern Ontario will be welcoming Mr. and Mrs. Claus and those eight tiny reindeer.

In Sudbury, Santa's coming to town Saturday, Nov. 16.

There'll be a Santa Watch Party downtown from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. in the TD Canada Trust parking lot, a fireworks display at 5:15, and the parade itself starts at 5:30.

This year's theme is super heroes.

This will be Sudbury's 61st Santa Claus Parade and the 19th evening parade.

Parade organizers say the event attracts roughly 30,000 spectators.

Sudbury 2019 Santa Claus Parade Route (https://www.sudburysantaclausparade.com/)

Timmins Santa Claus Parade

Timmins is kicking off the Christmas season with its Santa Claus Parade Saturday, November 16 at 6:00 p.m.

This year's theme is "Songs of Christmas."

Timmins 2019 Santa Claus Parade route (Submitted by Timmins Chamber of Commerce)

North Bay Santa Claus Parade

People in North Bay can look forward to a Santa Claus parade with a tropical theme Sunday, November 17, starting at noon.

2019 North Bay Santa Claus Parade route (https://www.cityofnorthbay.ca/living/festivals-and-events/santa-claus-parade/)

Stay safe, police say

No matter where you enjoy your Santa Claus Parade, remember to stay safe.

The Greater Sudbury Police Service has some tips on how to make the Santa Claus Parade a safe and fun experience.

Get there early to find a safe spot for your family to enjoy the parade. Try to find a spot that makes it easy to leave the parade without getting caught as pedestrians and vehicles are leaving.

Make sure children know they can go to a police officer or a parade volunteer if they get lost. Have a predetermined meeting spot in case you do get separated during the parade.

Don't park along the parade route.

Stay on the sidewalk during the parade. Don't stand on the street or on centre medians.

Check the weather forecast and dress accordingly.

Pay attention to your surroundings and report any suspicious activity to police.