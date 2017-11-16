Santa Claus is coming to town!
Santa Claus parade themes range from super heroes to a tropical Christmas
Every year, folks of all ages look forward to the annual Santa Claus Parade in their hometown.
This weekend, three communities in northeastern Ontario will be welcoming Mr. and Mrs. Claus and those eight tiny reindeer.
In Sudbury, Santa's coming to town Saturday, Nov. 16.
There'll be a Santa Watch Party downtown from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. in the TD Canada Trust parking lot, a fireworks display at 5:15, and the parade itself starts at 5:30.
This year's theme is super heroes.
This will be Sudbury's 61st Santa Claus Parade and the 19th evening parade.
Parade organizers say the event attracts roughly 30,000 spectators.
Timmins Santa Claus Parade
Timmins is kicking off the Christmas season with its Santa Claus Parade Saturday, November 16 at 6:00 p.m.
This year's theme is "Songs of Christmas."
North Bay Santa Claus Parade
People in North Bay can look forward to a Santa Claus parade with a tropical theme Sunday, November 17, starting at noon.
Stay safe, police say
No matter where you enjoy your Santa Claus Parade, remember to stay safe.
The Greater Sudbury Police Service has some tips on how to make the Santa Claus Parade a safe and fun experience.
Get there early to find a safe spot for your family to enjoy the parade. Try to find a spot that makes it easy to leave the parade without getting caught as pedestrians and vehicles are leaving.
Make sure children know they can go to a police officer or a parade volunteer if they get lost. Have a predetermined meeting spot in case you do get separated during the parade.
Don't park along the parade route.
Stay on the sidewalk during the parade. Don't stand on the street or on centre medians.
Check the weather forecast and dress accordingly.
Pay attention to your surroundings and report any suspicious activity to police.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.