Large public events have returned to northeastern Ontario with easing COVID-19 restrictions, but some of the biggest gatherings this fall might still not be a go.

Organizers of Santa Claus parades across the region are debating whether it's safe to pack the streets with people and floats.

David Marshall, who has been marshal of the Rotary Club Christmas parade in Sault Ste. Marie for over 30 years, says they have ruled out a conventional parade again this year.

But he says the Sault might hold a "static parade" on Nov. 20 where the floats are parked and the public drives past.

That's what Elliot Lake did last year, while Cochrane had a regular parade through town, but spectators had to watch from parked cars.

Marshall says unlike a hockey game or concert, it's tough to make sure the thousands who gather to watch a parade are fully vaccinated, masked and properly spaced out.

"And our main concern is the safety of the people and the kids. And with children not yet eligible for vaccines, it's probably wise to cancel it for one more year until COVID is under control," he says.

"We think it's the right thing to do. We did speak with Santa Claus and he agrees. He misses the kids, he wants to come, but he thinks it's best to be safe."

Downtown Timmins is planning to go ahead with its Santa Claus parade on Nov. 13, but did not want to discuss details before getting the go-ahead from public health officials.

Parade organizers in Sudbury have yet to make a decision, while Kirkland Lake and North Bay plan to go ahead with some kind of holiday gathering.

North Bay city councillor Johanne Brousseau says the format for the Nov. 21 event will be decided the week before based on the advice of public health officials.

"We need to sprinkle some hope and some community spirit in North Bay and this is a great way to do it for the children and the families," she says.