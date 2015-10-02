There's a new drop-in centre in Sudbury where homeless people, or those living in poverty can access computers, phones, and a safe indoor space.

The Samaritan Centre, a facility that through various agencies has been supporting the homeless in downtown Sudbury since 2005, opened the drop-in area last week. It features three rooms with computers, three rooms with landline phones and a reception area.

It's large enough for people to spend some time together and have a coffee, while respecting physical distancing guidelines, Lisa Long, the executive director of the Samaritan Centre said.

She said drop-in centres are an essential part of the community, especially as COVID-19 lockdowns created such a jarring change to everyday life.

"So many services just closed," Long said. "So many things that were accessible to our clients just closed with very little warning. Everything just closed. Public spaces, having the ability to meet with workers, it all just ceased. Quite abruptly, really. So this has been most welcome," she said.

"Clients can use computers to connect with family, to do a job search, to prep a resume, to do a housing search, to find some information that they're looking for," she said.

Long also said that the drop-in centre offers a safe, comfortable public place sit.

"There's a real sense of people missing ... the community that the Samaritan Centre offers.," Long said. "And so to be able to give it back in a small, physically distanced way is, it's great to see."

The drop-in centre is open Monday to Friday, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The Samaritan Centre received $50,000 in federal funding through the United Way, which Long says will allow it to run the drop-in centre until the end of March.