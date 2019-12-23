Samaritan Centre's annual 'Coldest Night of the Year' event takes place Feb. 20
People can do their fundraising walk any time this month, safely and on their own time
While many are focused on dealing with the pandemic, a Sudbury group says they hope to bring more attention to much-needed services and programming for the vulnerable population in the community.
This Sunday the Samaritan Centre is holding its Coldest Night of the Year walk, virtually.
The executive director of the non-profit group, Lisa Long, says participants can do their own 2 km or 5 km walk any time during February to raise funds. So far, they've already raised $65,000, which exceeds their goal.
"As we continue into this crisis, there's a continued need for things at the Samaritan Centre, for us to be able to operate and provide programming in a safe, effective way for our clients," she said.
"Despite a global pandemic, the need continues to exist here and increase."
There are currently more than 200 walkers and more than 30 teams registered for the event.
The past year has been extremely hard on the vulnerable population, Long says, and the fundraiser will help the group to continue offering services to the community.
"[It's] a way to meet the increasing needs of our clients. They have had community stripped away from them quite quickly and so we're trying to be able to provide programming that meets their needs for community, as well as meets other needs that they have," she said.
Similar events are also happening in North Bay, Sault Ste Marie and Timmins. They are among 149 locations across the country that are participating in the Coldest Night of the Year fundraiser.
Tap the player to listen to the interview.
With files from Angela Gemmill
