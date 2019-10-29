A northern Ontario mother grieving the loss of her son to suicide is working to spread a message of hope to others.

In June, 21-year-old Sam Bush of Kenora died by suicide. His mother, Tammy, says her son showed no warning signs that he was struggling.

It's been a struggle for Tammy and her family. She says she started thinking about how difficult a time it was for Sam's friends as well.

"I wanted to be able to reach them but there are also all these messages in my mind that I had been thinking about," she said.

Those messages were ones she says she wished she had been able to share with Sam.

"Maybe it could have changed the outcome," he said.

Bush wanted to spread the message on something people always tend to have with them. She decided on key chains as most people carry a set of keys with them on a daily basis.

"Whether it's for your car, your house, whatever age you are, most people do carry keys," she said.

She started making the key chains with the idea she would leave them near Sam's grave in a nearby tree so if visitors needed a helpful message, one would be readily available.

Sam Bush died at the age of 21 from suicide. (Submitted by Tammy Bush)

"It's grown to be much bigger than I could have imagined," she said.

"People were not only taking the key chains like crazy, but also the key chains started to get out in the community."

The key chains are in a variety of shapes and feature messages of hope and love, telling people that they matter, they are loved and they are making a difference. They also contain the number for the Kid's Help Phone.

Bush posted about the key chains on Facebook and soon after, requests started coming in to have the key chains in other areas.

The tags feature messages of support and hope, as well as the phone number for the Kid's Help Phone. (Submitted by Tammy Bush)

"We've had key chains go out to other provinces," she said.

"Some have gone to the states, Australia. Clearly, sadly there's a need."

She says it's been difficult losing a son, but says he would be proud of the message she's working to get out.

"Sam was all about helping people and he would drop everything to go help someone in need," she said.

"The most important thing is it's about connection and about someone knowing they are loved and someone cares about them."