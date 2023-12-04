Salvation Army says 'challenging times' lead to greater need in Sudbury, Ont.

Judy Rose volunteers for the Salvation Army in Sudbury, Ont. twice a week to help collect donations for its annual Christmas Kettle campaign.

"I really love volunteering and helping the Salvation Army Church," Rose said. "It's something that makes me feel proud."

The campaign has been going strong in Sudbury for more than 130 years, according to Salvation Army pastor Jeff Robertson.

The funds collected during the campaign support the Salvation Army's local food bank, help send children to camp and support "other programming to help people get through these challenging times," Robertson said.

During the holidays, the organization also hands out special hampers to families in need. Robertson said 1,100 households have registered for the hampers this Christmas.

Robertson said the Salvation Army has seen increased demand for its food bank throughout the year.

"We are seeing a lot of new faces coming in, a lot of new names that we've not seen before, and when we're talking to them there are a lot of people who feel a bit ashamed of coming in needing help," he said.

"But that's what we're here for, to offer that hope."

Robertson said the organization has nine of its iconic kettles throughout the city to collect donations, but people can also now tap their credit cards or phones to donate.

He added it takes a lot of volunteers like Rose to run the campaign each year.