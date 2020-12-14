The pandemic isn't stopping a non-profit organization in Sudbury from distributing its annual Christmas hampers.

Every holiday season the Salvation Army in Sudbury helps hundreds of households by providing a turkey, grocery gifts cards and toys for any child within the household.

Captain Debbie VanderHeyden says the initiative is still going ahead, but they've had to incorporate some changes to account for safety and COVID-19 public health guidelines.

In previous years, parents would be able to pick out a specific toy for their child.

"This year because of COVID restrictions we have to have everything packed," VanderHeyden said. "So currently we have many, many bags of packaged toys ready to go out."

"All of our toys have to go into quarantine when we receive them. They would have to be sanitized if more than one person touched them," she said.

Volunteers with the Salvation Army are also noticing a difference in who needs help this year.

"This Christmas we have registered just under 900 households," VanderHeyden said. "What's different this year is that last year we served more singles than families."

"This year we're serving more families than singles.

The Salvation Army is still helping the same number of households, VanderHeyden says.

She adds it will take nine days to distribute all the hampers this year.