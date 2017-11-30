The Salvation Army in Sudbury says it is closing its men's shelter.

The New Life Center shelter will shut its doors on May 10, 2019.

"This decision has been an incredibly difficult one for The Salvation Army," Major Bruce Shirran, executive director of the centre said.

"After significant assessment and exploring all alternative options, we came to the unfortunate realization that it is no longer viable for us to continue operating this facility.

Shirran says the main reason the centre is closing is financial.

"The New Life Centre, the building itself, is 63 years old and is just not conducive to upgrades or renovation," he said.

"There are no new available monies coming down. The Salvation Army doesn't have the capital funding to pursue purchase or relocation or upgrade the currently facility we're in."

Shirran says the shelter offers sleeping accommodations, meals and supports to help clients find permanent housing.

Bruce Shirran is the executive director of the New Life Centre shelter in Sudbury. (Angela Gemmill/CBC)

Currently, about 20 men use the facility. Shirran says talks are underway to accommodate them.

"We will be working very closely with the City of Greater Sudbury … to determine the best accommodation to the clients we serve," he said.

"As we work over the next couple of months with the city and our external partners, we're going to be working to move our clientele into the appropriate living accomodations."

The Salvation Army in Sudbury also runs its Cedar Place facility, which helps women, parents and children in need. Shirran says that centre, as well as a thrift store and food bank services will remain open and operational.