A Sudbury hairstylist says it's time for a regional re-opening of services so salons can get back to business.

Deb Brouse, co-owner of the Platinum Studio on Elm Street, said she has no doubt salons could operate safely with customers and stylists wearing proper equipment.

"Other than wearing a mask and the client wearing a mask, we have always followed a strict disease control protocol," Brouse said.

"The salon uses 80 per cent alcohol. To clean our instruments we use high, hospital-grade sanitation. We also have never reused a robe or a cape, it's always new."

Brouse said her trade association, the Allied Beauty Association, is lobbying for stylists to get back to work.

"I believe it's very important because Sudbury hasn't seen a case [recently] and we've also done our work here," she said.

"So we're not going to take new clients. We're going to be dealing with our regular client base. And right now ...massage therapists are back to work, cosmetic injectors back to work...we feel like we're ready."

Brouse said inside the salon, they've also taken steps to make sure clients are spaced at least six feet from each other.

"I'm very much a rule follower when it comes to this," she said. "At first, it's like we all need to do our part to make sure that we are going to help flatten the curve, and we did."

"But the fact that northern Ontario is is so doing so well, I find that it's very unfair that we're suffering because of Toronto."

Instead, Brouse said she'd prefer if regions reopened, similar to Quebec's approach.

"They've left Montreal to flatten their curve more but the outlying areas are able to work and they're doing fine."