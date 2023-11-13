A former child in care in Sudbury is testifying to the restorative power of food while also giving back to the Children's Aid Foundation of Canada.

Jay Bruneau, 30, is an aspiring writer who is one of nine people formerly in the child welfare system sharing recipes for an electronic cookbook called A Safe Plate.

They submitted a potato and lemon-glazed salmon recipe that marked a turning point in their life and the recovery of a healthy relationship with food.

Bruneau ended up in foster and group homes after an adoption breakdown.

They say that around age 14, they started struggling with a lot of aspects of their life, especially their gender identity and substance use.

Bruneau said they didn't see what they wanted to see when they looked in the mirror, which was with a beard and abdominal muscles.

"I would try to restrict what I'm eating so I can look small and so I could be smaller, but the one thing that I knew that made me gain weight was food," they said. "So I put myself in a position where I didn't want to be around food."

They also said they weren't happy in foster care or allowed to cook any meals, which took away from their sense of control.

They said they started to recover a connection with cooking and food at age 19 after tasting some salmon they were offered at a barbecue.

"Just the moment I tried that family member's piece of salmon, it rejuvenated something in me, and my body had tingles, and my body just said, 'This is really good.'"

It was a new experience that became a milestone in becoming open-minded and experimental in their approach to food.

Bruneau said they now have a renewed passion for cooking.

Over the years, I've learned that cooking a nourishing meal makes me feel better —it's a way to keep myself healthy and gives me a sense of joy and meaning. - Jay Bruneau

"When I'm cooking, I'm making a story," they said. "The story I'm making isn't about what I'm going to eat, but a story about the dedication and love that I put into that meal, and nourishing my soul and everything about me."

Bruneau also wants to support the Children's Aid Foundation of Canada because it came through during a critical time in their education.

They were studying at Collège Boréal when they went into debt and no longer qualified for student loans. They needed a helping hand and the foundation helped them with some funding.

Bruneau became an ambassador for the foundation for a couple of years on their youth advisory panel.

Their lemon-glazed salmon and potato recipe can be found in A Safe Plate.

For every download, The KARE Foundation will donate $5 to the Children's Aid Foundation of Canada.