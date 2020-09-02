Human remains found on St. Joseph identified as 74-year-old Sally Gibson
OPP are investigating after the remains of a Sault Ste. Marie woman were found on St. Joseph Island.
A 74-year-old Sault Ste. Marie woman's remains were found on St. Joseph Island last week.
Provincial police say Sally Gibson's body was discovered on a logging road on the S Line in Hilton Township.
A post-mortem examination took place on Aug. 31.
Police say their investigation is continuing, and will provide more information as it becomes available.