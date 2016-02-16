An agreement between a First Nation community and a mining company is resulting in jobs and revenue.

As of June 1, Z'Gamok Construction LP, which is owned and operated by Sagamok First Nation, took over the ore and waste rock contract at Vale's Totten Mine.

Chief Nelson Toulouse says talks between the community and mining company started in 2006 when discussions started to negotiate an impact and benefits agreement. That agreement was reached in 2012 and has resulted in community members getting jobs at the mine.

Toulouse says that agreement resulted in other partnerships, including one with TBell Transport. That company had the contract before Sagamok, with an agreement that Z'Gamok would take over once that expired.

He says the partnerships have created new jobs.

"That's what people see and I think people get motivated by that," he said.

"Also, the relationship with the mine certainly motivates people to get into the trades. It's been really positive for everybody."

Toulouse says it's been a learning curve for the First Nation to be involved with something like this. He says he feels Vale has also learned through the process as well.

"The important thing for us as Indigenous people is to protect the environment," he said.

"That was the number one concern for us, not to stop development, but to ensure that development happens in a way that the environment can sustain itself."

He says this type of partnership could be modelled between other communities and companies.

"I think it's an example to follow," he said.

"We are more than open to talk to people about it and lend our experience."